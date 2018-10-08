Akers Biosciences announces a leadership change and a strategic update

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) announces a leadership change, an update to the Company’s business strategy, the settlement of its lawsuit with Pulse Health LLC and the resignation of its Nominated Adviser on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market.

Howard R. Yeaton has been appointed as CEO effective immediately. Mr. Yeaton currently serves as a director, Vice Chairman and Chairman of the audit committee for Stewardship Financial Corporation, a community bank.

John J. Gormally has resigned both as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately.

The Company is taking steps for commercialization of PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA Pluss/PF4 rapid assays, which account for the majority of its current revenues. Akers Bio will continue to manufacture BreathScan Alcohol Detectors and Tri-Cholesterol products.

Akers Bio announces that it has reached a settlement agreement with Pulse Health which had filed a lawsuit against the Company, alleging a breach of contract. Pursuant to the settlement, the Company will pay $930,000 to Pulse Health. Akers Bio has also agreed to a permanent injunction and will not make, use, sell or offer to sell the BreathScan OxiChek product, any product that detects aldehydes or oxidative stress and the BreathScan Lync device.

Also, FinnCap Ltd, the Company’s Nominated Adviser on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, gave the Company formal three months’ notice of its resignation as the Company’s Nominated Adviser and Broker on October 6.