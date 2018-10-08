Pyxis Tankers announces receipt of NASDAQ bid price deficiency notice

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) received a deficiency notice from Nasdaq on September 6, 2018 stating that, for a period of 30 consecutive business days, shares closed below the minimum bid price of $1.00 per share as required for continued listing on The NASDAQ Capital Market.

In accordance with the notice, we will have until March 5, 2019, or 180 calendar days from the date of the notice, to regain compliance with the exchange's continued listing requirements regarding the minimum closing bid price rule.

Press Release