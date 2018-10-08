Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals announces positive data from clinical trials of XERAVA and TP-6076 at IDWeek 2018

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) announces data from a pooled analysis of two Phase 3 studies of XERAVA in complicated intra-abdominal infection (cIAI) and a Phase 1 multiple-ascending dose study for TP-6076. These data were presented at the Infectious Disease Society of America’s Infectious Disease Week (IDWeek) 2018, held October 3-7 in San Francisco.

Among the 415 patients treated with XERAVA and 431 patients treated with comparators, 39 and 40 patients, respectively, had concurrent bacteremia. For patients with concurrent bacteremia caused by Gram-positive bacteria or anaerobes, the microbiological eradication was 100% for those treated with XERAVA as well as for those treated with comparators. Patients with bacteremia due to Gram-negative pathogens, including Escherichia coli, achieved 93% microbiological eradication when treated with XERAVA or a comparator.

TP-6076 demonstrated favorable pharmacokinetic and safety profile in Phase 1 trial, supporting advancement into a bronchopulmonary disposition study in Q1 2019.