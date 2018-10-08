GE shares +2% after latest upgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE) +2% premarket after Barclays upgraded the stock to Overweight from Equalweight, saying the new CEO will lead a turnaround and most of the possible bad news is already priced into the stock.

"Even the most hardened skeptic might want to re-consider following the CEO change," wrote analyst Julian Mitchell. "While we do not yet know the magnitude of the 2018 guidance cuts, talking to investors we believe they are broadly braced for EPS of $0.75 for 2018, FCF (free cash flow) of $0.50, and a dividend cut of 75% plus."

He also laid out a "blue sky" scenario that takes the stock to more than $20 a share if Culp can aggressively improve profitability.