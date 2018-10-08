Offshore drillers Ensco, Rowan to merge in all-stock deal

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) and Rowan (NYSE:RDC) agree to merge in an all-stock deal to "create an industry leader in offshore drilling across all water depths" and the broadest geographic presence of any offshore driller.

Under the deal terms, RDC shareholders will receive 2.215 ESV shares for each RDC share; upon closing, ESV and RDC shareholders will own 60.5% and 39.5%, respectively, of the outstanding shares of the combined company.

The combined company expects to realize ~$150M in annual pre-tax expense synergies and to be accretive to cash flow per share in 2020.

Rowan President and CEO Tom Burke will become President and CEO of the combined company, and Ensco President and CEO Carl Trowell will become Chairman.