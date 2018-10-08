Biogen's Spinraza shows positive effect in presymptomatic infants with SMA

Preliminary results from an open-label study, NURTURE, evaluating Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) SPINRAZA (nusinersen) in 25 presymptomatic infants with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) showed a treatment benefit. The data were presented at the World Muscle Society Annual Congress in Mendoza, Argentina.

All participants were at least 14 months old and either had two copies of the SMN2 gene (n=15) (likely to develop Type 1 SMA) or three copies of the SMN2 gene (n=10) (likely to develop Type 2 or 3 SMA).

As of May, all patients were alive with no tracheostomies or permanent ventilation needed. 88% (n=22/25) were able to walk independently or with assistance and 100% (n=25/25) were able to sit without support.

Related ticker: (NASDAQ:IONS)