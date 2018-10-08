LOXO-292 shows positive effect in RET-altered thyroid cancer in Phase 1/2 study

Updated preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, LIBRETTO-001, evaluating Loxo Oncology's (NASDAQ:LOXO) LOXO-292 in patients with RET-altered thyroid cancer showed a treatment effect. The results were presented at the American Thyroid Association Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

94% (n=16/17) of responding RET-mutant medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) patients remained on therapy with median follow-up of 8.4 months. 100% (n=7/7) of patients with RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer remained on therapy with median follow-up of 8.5 months. The overall response rates were 59% and 78%, respectively.

LOXO-292 inhibits RET (rearranged during transfection) kinase. RET fusions occur in ~60% of medullary thyroid cancer cases, as much as 20% of papillary thyroid cancer cases and ~2% of non-small cell lung cancers. RET-expressing tumors, which depend on the kinase for proliferation and survival, are highly sensitive to small molecule RET inhibitors.

