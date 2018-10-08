Daimler to add EV battery plant in Alabama

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DMLRY) plans to add a battery plant at its complex in Tuscaloosa as part of a $1B investment in the facility.

Overall, the German automaker is preparing six factories to produce Mercedes EVs and eight plants to manufacture batteries as part of its global EV push. The first Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV is expected to roll out of production in Europe during the early part of 2019.

"We aim to play a pioneering role in the development of e-mobility and are well-prepared to accomplish this mission," says Daimler board member Markus Schaefer.