BlackRock reworks two tech ETFs

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is changing the fund names, underlying indexes, and investment objectives for the iShares North American ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) and iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV), to occur around Dec. 24, 2018.

iShares North American Tech ETF will change its name to iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and its underlying index will change to the S&P North American Expanded Technology Sector Index from the S&P North American Technology Index.

IGM's new investment objective will be to track an index composed of North American equities in the tech sector and select North American equities from communication services to consumer discretionary sectors.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF changes to iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and its underlying index changes to the S&P North American Expanded Technology Software Index from the S&P North American Technology Software Index.

IGV's new investment objective will be to track an index of North American equities in the software industry and select North American equities from interactive home entertainment and interactive media and services industries.

