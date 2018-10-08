Royal Caribbeans adds to Silverseas fleet

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) announces that agreements are in place to build three new ships for Silversea Cruises.

Silversea signed a memorandum of understanding with German shipbuilder Meyer Werft to build two new vessels in a new "Evolution Class" and a contract with Dutch shipbuilder Shipyard De Hoop to construct a new expedition vessel.

The agreements are subject to certain contingencies which are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019.

The company says it sees tremendous potential in the ultra-luxury and expedition markets of the cruise industry, both specialties of Silverseas.

Source: Press Release