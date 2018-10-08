FDA accepts Novartis' NDA for siponimod for secondary progressive MS

Under Priority Review status, the FDA accepts for review Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) marketing application seeking approval for siponimod (BAF312) for the treatment of secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS). The agency's action date will be in March 2019.

Siponimod contributes to reducing the loss of physical and cognitive function in SPMS sufferers by modulating (binding to) specific types of the sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor, which is found on the surface of certain cells in the central nervous system that cause the damage leading to the loss of function.

Previously: Novartis' BAF312 reduced the risk of MS disability progression 21% in late-stage study (Sept. 17, 2016)