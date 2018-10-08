Amazon roundup: Third-party sellers, Go Britain, and chip denials

The WSJ’s Heard on the Street column says third-party sellers play a significant role at Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), boosting both growth and earnings.

Third-party sales comprise about 18% of total revenue and analysts expect that to grow to 21% by 2020, according to FactSet data. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak estimates about 20% of margins on EBITDA for third-party sales compared to the less than 5% for Amazon’s typical sales.

But Amazon is also doubling down on private labels with 120 current labels, up over 9x since early 2016, according to TJI Research and SunTrust. SunTrust expects the private-label business to generate $7.5B in sales this year and $25B by 2022.

Go Britain: Amazon is reportedly working to acquire a “significant number” of retail sites to bring its checkout-free stores to Britain, according to The Times. Sources say the tech giant is looking for stores between 4K and 5K square feet.

Chip denials: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says it has no reason to question big tech denials that Chinese spies use a microchip to hack American computer networks.

The denials from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon, and Super Micro (NASDAQ:SMCI) were in response to a Bloomberg Businessweek report. The DHS emailed a statement to Bloomberg on Saturday.

