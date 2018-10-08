Reuters: Large P-E consortium forms in bid to acquire Arconic

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) +4.2% pre-market after Reuters reports that Blackstone (NYSE:BX), Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG), Onex (OTCPK:ONEXF) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have joined forces in a bid to buy the maker of aluminum products, which will decide later this month whether to agree to a sale.

The private equity consortium faces competition from other buyout firms, including Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), according to the report.

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management, which won board representation at ARNC last year following a proxy contest, reportedly has been pushing the company to explore a sale.

Earlier: Arconic reportedly in talks to sell itself: Reuters (Aug. 24)