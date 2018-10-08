Bausch Health's BRYHALI Lotion receives tentative FDA approval for plaque psoriasis in adults

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, announces that the FDA has provided tentative approval of the New Drug Application for BRYHALI (halobetasol propionate) Lotion, 0.01%, for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients.

BRYHALI Lotion is a new potent to superpotent corticosteroid that contains 0.01% halobetasol propionate in a novel vehicle lotion.

The final FDA approval is pending the expiration of exclusivity for a related product. The company plans to launch BRYHALI Lotion in November 2018.