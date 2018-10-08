Goldman Sachs cools on Kimberly-Clark

Goldman Sachs lowers Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) to a Neutral rating after having the consumer products seller slotted at Buy.

The investment firm cites valuation on KMB in making the downward revision.

The price target on Kimberly-Clark is nipped to $119 from $120. Shares have traded in a range of $97.10 to $123.77 over the last 52 weeks.

Separately, some analysts have pointed to Kimberly-Clark as the type of dividend stock that could be impacted by the higher level of interest rates in the U.S.