Amicus Therapeutics collaborates with University of Pennsylvania to develop AAV gene therapies

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) announces a major collaboration with the Gene Therapy Program in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania to pursue R&D of novel gene therapies for Pompe disease, Fabry disease, CDKL5 deficiency and one additional undisclosed rare metabolic disorder.

This relationship will combine Amicus’ protein engineering and glycobiology expertise with Penn’s adeno associated virus gene transfer technologies to develop AAV gene therapies designed for optimal cellular uptake, targeting, dosing, safety and manufacturability.

Additional details and an overview of the collaboration will be provided during the Amicus Analyst Day on October 11.