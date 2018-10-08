Willis Towers Watson indicated higher premarket after Credit Suisse upgrade

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) indicated to open higher after Credit Suisse upgrades the stock to outperform from neutral, saying the stock is "too disliked."

P&C cycle is becoming more positive for insurance brokers on low-single-digit pricing environment, says Credit Suisse analyst Michael Zaremski. However, WLTW has underperformed peers with the stock trading about two standard deviations below its historical levels compared with its peers.

Sees WLTW as a "tempting target" for private equity with restructuring continuing past 2019 and considering that debt markets allow private brokers' leverage up to 5x-7x EBITDA levels compared with WLTW's current 2.4x.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Analyst ratings: Strong buy-10; buy-2; hold-7; underperform-1; sell-2.

