Macau stocks after Morgan Stanley reels in GGR forecast

Morgan Stanley lowers its forecast on 2018 Macau gaming revenue growth to +13% from +16% and drops its GGR estimate for next year to +5% from +12%.
The dour outlook from MS is taking some of the punch out of early positive signs on Golden Week traffic (Chinese tourist arrivals +14% Y/Y).
Macau stocks sank in Hong Kong today, led by a 6.6% decline in Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) and 5.4% drop for SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY). In premarket trading in the U.S., Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is down 2.2% and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is off 1.60%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is showing a 1.4% loss.
