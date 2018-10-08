Reuters: EU will approve Microsoft's GitHub buy

EU antitrust regulators will approve Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) $7.5B acquisition of GitHub, according to Reuters sources.
Headlines only at the moment and will update if more information becomes available.
Previously: Microsoft acquires GitHub for $7.5B (June 4)
Previously: CNBC: Google was in talks for GitHub buy but Microsoft won out (June 5)
Previously: EU sets approval deadline for big tech deals (Sept. 17)
Update with a link to the full Reuters story. EU regulators, who have until October 19 to announce a decision, declined to comment
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox