Inovio successfully develops first dMAb checkpoint inhibitor and demonstrates tumor shrinkage in preclinical studies

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:INO) announces the successful animal testing of DNA-encoded monoclonal antibodies (dMAb) targeting the immune checkpoint molecule CTLA-4 as published in Cancer Research.

The preclinical study demonstrated that highly optimized dMAbs targeting mouse CTLA-4 protein can be robustly expressed in vivo, and shrank tumors in mice. More importantly, Inovio’s dMAb constructs for anti-human CTLA-4 antibodies ipilimumab (YERVOY) and tremelimumab, achieved high expression levels in mice (~85µg/ml and 58µg/ml, respectively).

These dMAbs exhibited long-term expression with maintenance of serum levels >15µg/ml for over a year.

This research publication is the first to report on the use of Inovio dMAb technology to develop novel monoclonal antibody-based therapies targeting checkpoint inhibitors.

The Company plans on advancing the first clinical dMAb candidate into the first-in-human study in 2019.