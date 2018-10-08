Apollo Global Management funds to buy $1B of investments from GE

Funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) agree to acquire an about $1B portfolio, including assumed obligations, of mostly equity investments in energy assets from GE (NYSE:GE) Capital's Energy Financial Services unit.

GE rises 2.1% in premarket trading.

The portfolio comprises about 20 investments in renewable energy, contracted natural gas-fired generation, and midstream energy infrastructure assets, primarily in the U.S.

Related to the transaction, the parties will seek to form an ongoing relationship for select future new energy infrastructure investments. Financial details of the transaction are not disclosed.

The agreement takes place a week after GE ousted its CEO John Flannery and signed up Lawrence Culp, formerly with Danaher, to take the CEO role.

