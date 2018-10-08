Axalta CEO Hahn resigns following probe; Bryant becomes interim CEO

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) appoints current Executive VP and CFO Robert Bryant to the additional role of interim CEO, effective immediately, following the resignation of CEO Terrence Hahn.

Hahn's ouster as CEO and from AXTA's board follows an investigation by outside counsel into conduct unrelated to financial matters that the company believes was inconsistent with its policies.

Hahn joined AXTA only a month ago after spending more than a decade a Honeywell, where he was President and CEO of the company's Home and Building Technologies group, and spending nearly 20 years with Air Products and Chemicals.

Bryant has been AXTA's Executive VP and CFO since 2013 after serving six years at CFO of Roll Global LLC.