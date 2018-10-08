Viking Therapeutics announces positive data from in vivo study of VK2809

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) presents positive data from a study of VK2809 in an in vivo model of glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSD Ia) at the 88th Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association in Washington, D.C.

The results demonstrated that treatment with VK2809 led to an overall improvement in liver health highlighted by restoration of autophagy, reduction in steatosis, and improvements in inflammation and liver size. The study investigators concluded that these histological improvements are potentially relevant to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, due to certain similarities between those conditions and GSD Ia.

Importantly, this study also demonstrated indications of reduced inflammatory signalling following treatment with VK2809.