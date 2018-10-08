China Lending surges 89% on pact with Lixin for possible restructuring, M&A

China Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:CLDC) shoots up 85% in premarket on thin trading after reporting a pact through which Zhejiang Lixin Holding will make "full use of its related resources in helping China Lending revitalize its business through possible reorganization and restructuring as well as assisting the company to explore potential merger and acquisition opportunities."

The partnership aims to help CLDC upgrade its product portfolio to include multiple ways of micro financing currently in market demand, increase its market share in the segmented niches of supply-chain financing, and expand its business to eastern regions of China.

In return, Lixin hopes to access China's western regional markets.

