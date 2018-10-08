Matthews Asia Innovators Fund Inv (MATFX) September Summary

September monthly performance was: -2.57%

AUM of $254M

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: -18%

No dividends were paid in September

Top 10 Holdings as of 09/30/2018: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA): 5.5%, Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700): 5.4%, HDFC Bank Ltd (HDFCBANK): 4.8%, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd H (02318): 4.4%, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd (TSM): 3.5%, AIA Group Ltd (01299): 3.5%, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd (600276): 3.4%, China International Travel Service Corp., Ltd (601888): 3.0%, Wuxi Biologics Cayman, Inc. (2269): 2.9%, LG Household & Health Care, Ltd. (051900): 2.9%