Raymond James: "Too early to call a bottom" on chips

Raymond James is out negative on chip stocks for the second time in as many weeks with analyst Chris Caso saying “it’s too early to call a bottom” but still “cutting estimates across much of the space.”

On September 25, the firm downgraded several semi stocks citing the sector entering a “cyclical downturn.”

Caso: “Since we downgraded the group … stock prices have fallen sharply, the volume of negativity from the rest of the Street has increased markedly, and we believe most investors now expect some degree of estimate cuts.”

Sign of the bottom? Caso says to look for positive stock price action on negative announcements, which could indicate the bottom is near.

Caso “wouldn’t be surprised to be buying semis again in the November-March time frame.”

The analyst’s 2019 earnings estimate cuts include Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP), ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR), Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM), and Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN).

Previously: Raymond James tech downgrades include Intel, Analog Devices (Sept. 25)

Previously: Raymond James downgrades Intel on 10nm delay (Sept. 25)