Cocrystal Pharma inks deal with Humanity & Health Research Centre, Hong Kong for Phase 2a study of CC-31244

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) has signed a Clinical Trial Agreement for an investigator-initiated study with the Humanity & Health Research Centre, Hong Kong, PR China.

Under the Clinical Trial Agreement, the Phase 2a study of CC-31244 for the treatment of hepatitis C (HepC) will be sponsored and conducted by the Humanity & Health Research Centre, Hong Kong.

The upcoming, Hong Kong Phase 2a study enrolling 16 patients will evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of CC-31244 in combination with Sofosbuvir and Daclatasvir with or without a protease inhibitor, for the treatment of HepC. The study is expected to begin in Q4.

Financial terms are not disclosed.