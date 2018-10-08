Aluminum sinks as Norsk Hydro eyes Brazil refinery reopen at half capacity

Aluminum prices plunge after Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) says it was granted a permit in Brazil to use new technology to extend the life of a disposal area for its Alunorte alumina refinery, which should lead to the restart of operations at 50%.

The decision comes just days after Norsk Hydro said it would stop production and layoff 4,700 people at Alunorte, which has been operating at half capacity since March due to an environmental dispute.

Alunorte made 6.4M metric tons of alumina in 2017, ~10% of global production outside China and enough to make 3M metric tons of aluminum.

AA -3.2% , CENX +7% pre-market; MT, CSTM, KALU and ACH also are on watch.

ETFs: FOIL, JJUB