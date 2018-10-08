JPMorgan sees volatility in Dynavax on release of SD-101 data; shares up 2% premarket

In a note, JPMorgan's Anupam Rama says Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) could jump 50% or drop 10% when data are released from a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating SD-101 + Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic melanoma or recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Updated results will be presented at ESMO in Munich October 19-23.

Mr. Rama believes shares will rally if the overall response rate (ORR) is over 70%, but could fall if the ORR is below 60%. Interim data presented as ASCO in May showed an ORR of 60%.

Investors need some good news. Shares are down 43% this year.

Previously: Dynavax down 13% on SD-101/Keytruda melanoma data (May 17)