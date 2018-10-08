Pareteum expands customer base in Asia with 3-year $50M contract

Pareteum Corporation (NYSEMKT:TEUM) announced a $50M contract with One Development

The company's cloud software platform will power One Development's ability to offer a turnkey solution to the over 50 companies that have obtained a mobile virtual network operator license in Thailand.

Manjot Mann, chief executive officer of Pareteum Asia added, "This contract with One Development moves us quickly and further along our growth path by establishing a market partnership. Pareteum (TEUM) is now on the map in Thailand, a market in Asia yet untapped by our company."