OnDeck +3.9% premarket on BTIG upgrade as shares `more reasonably valued'

OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) +3.9% in premarket trading as BTIG analyst Mark Palmer upgrades the stock to neutral from sell, saying its shares are now "more reasonably valued" after mid-August sell-off.

After the 21% stock decline in mid-August, ONDK trades at about 13.9x and 11.5x it FY19E and FY20E adjusted EPS, respectively. This is close to the level at which the stock traded before it rose in early August.

Palmer sees ONDK trading within +/-15% from current levels over next 12 months; BTIG doesn't assign price targets to neutral-rated stocks.

