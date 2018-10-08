Novan expands nitric oxide dermatology business partnership with Sato in Japan

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) has expanded its partnership with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., to include Novan’s topical nitric oxide-releasing product candidate SB206 for the treatment of viral skin infections including warts and molluscum contagiosum.

The initial licensing agreement executed in January 2017 focused on the commercialization of SB204 for the treatment of acne vulgaris in Japan.

This amended agreement provides Sato with the exclusive rights to also develop and commercialize Novan’s SB206 and related dosage forms for the treatment of viral skin infections in Japan.

Under the terms of the amendment, Novan will receive an upfront payment of 1.25B JPY (~$11M) to be paid in installments over the next 12 months.

As part of the revised agreement, the parties adjusted potential future development and regulatory milestone payments, added additional sales-based milestone payments and adopted a tiered royalty structure on net sales of SB204 and SB206 in Japan.