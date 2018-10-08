Playing a split Congress

Height Capital Markets sees a 70% chance that the Democrats will win majority control of the House and a 85% probability that the GOP holds the Senate after factoring in the latest data. The projection includes the Dems picking up 28 to 38 House seats vs. the +23 needed to flip the switch blue. Since you're wondering, the investment firm has had a better record in the past in forecasting election results than weekly voter tracking polls with large margins of error.

Looking ahead, the Height analyst team thinks a mixed Congress creates an optimal situation from policy changes for a basket of select stocks that includes NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Southern (NYSE:SO), Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA), Centene (NYSE:CNC), Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Altria (NYSE:MO).

The GOP/Dem Congress split is seen hurting Bunge (NYSE:BG), Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE), JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Enova International (NYSE:ENVA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and JUUL Labs as Capitol Hill takes selective legislative actions.

