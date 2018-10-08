CyrusOne takes equity stake in ODATA Brasil, Colombia

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) makes a $12M investment for a 10% equity stake in ODATA Brasil and ODATA Colombia, investing in fast-growth data center markets in Latin America.

CyrusOne and ODATA also enter a commercial agreement covering leasing activity with CyrusOne customers in the ODATA portfolio. Kevin Timmons, CyrusOne's chief technology officer, will also join the ODATA board.

ODATA is majority-owned by Patria Infrastructure Fund III, managed by Brazilian private-equity firm Patria Investments.

