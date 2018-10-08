Petrobras +14% on Bolsonaro election strength, BAML upgrade

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) +14.3% pre-market following Jair Bolsonaro's strong showing in Brazil's presidential election, with his 46.7% tally far exceeding the other candidates and easily beating expectations.

Investors have recently cheered Bolsonaro because they favor his economic platform and his promises to take a tough stance against corruption.

Also, BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $20 price target, up from $17, saying Bolsonaro's strength reduces the perceived policy risk than had been priced into the stock.

Among other Brazilian stocks: VALE +2.2% , EBR +8% , SID +8.3% , CIG +24.8% , GGB +8.8% , BAK +4% , SBS +8.4% , BSBR +9.1% , BBD +10.6% , ITUB +10.4% , BRFS +6.5% , GOL +13.4% .

ETFs: EWZ, BRZU, BRF, EWZS, BZQ, BRAQ, UBR, BRAZ, DBBR, FBZ