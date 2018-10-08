Petrobras +14% on Bolsonaro election strength, BAML upgrade

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) +14.3% pre-market following Jair Bolsonaro's strong showing in Brazil's presidential election, with his 46.7% tally far exceeding the other candidates and easily beating expectations.
Investors have recently cheered Bolsonaro because they favor his economic platform and his promises to take a tough stance against corruption.
Also, BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $20 price target, up from $17, saying Bolsonaro's strength reduces the perceived policy risk than had been priced into the stock.
Among other Brazilian stocks: VALE +2.2%, EBR +8%, SID +8.3%, CIG +24.8%, GGB +8.8%, BAK +4%, SBS +8.4%, BSBR +9.1%, BBD +10.6%, ITUB +10.4%, BRFS +6.5%, GOL +13.4%.
