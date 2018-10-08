Menlo's serlopitant flunks mid-stage cough study

A Phase 2 clinical trial, TUSSIX, evaluating Menlo Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:MNLO) serlopitant in patients with refractory chronic cough failed to beat placebo.

The primary endpoint was the change from baseline in 24-hour cough frequency at week 12. Participants in the control group experienced a 31% greater reduction than the treatment group. In addition, 54% of patients in the control group experienced at least a 30% reduction in cough frequency compared to 44% in the serlopitant group.

The company says it will cease development for the indication.

Topline data from a Phase 2 pruritis (itchy skin) study should be available in December. Enrollment in two Phase 3s in patients with pruritis associated with prurigo nodularis (itchy nodules on the arms or legs) is ongoing with topline results expected in H1 2020. A Phase 2 study in ideopathic chronic pruritis will be launched shortly with topline results also expected in H1 2020.

Menlo licensed serlopitant, a small molecule neurokinin 1 receptor (NK1) antagonist, from Merck in 2012.