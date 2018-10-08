Hudson Pacific, Allianz Real Estate JV to buy San Francisco Ferry Building

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) and Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) Real Estate form a joint venture to acquire a leasehold interest in the land and improvements of the historic Ferry Building from Blackstone Group's (NYSE:BX) Equity Office for $291M.

The price is before prorations, credits, and closing costs.

Hudson Pacific owns 55% stake in the joint venture and will serve as the managing member and day-to-day operator of the property. Allianz owns the remaining 45%.

The building includes 192,532 square feet of class A office and 75,486 square feet of retail space along the Embarcadero at the foot of Market Street.

The all-cash transaction was approved by the Port of San Francisco and is expected to close this week. The remaining term on the ground lease is 49 years.

HPP will provide details on the impact of the deal on full-year 2018 FFO guidance upon closing.

BX +0.6% in premarket trading.

