Soleno Therapeutics presents clinical data on DCCR at 2018 FPWR

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) announces that data supporting a potential mechanism of action paired with Phase II data, and clinical safety data of diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), supporting the Phase III study design in Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), were presented in oral and poster presentations on October 4, at the 2018 Foundation for Prader-Willi Research Annual Conference (FPWR), in Las Vegas.

The data presented on DCCR continue to support the design of Company's ongoing Phase 3 trial. The results from the oral presentation indicate that DCCR targets the underlying neural mechanisms of hyperphagia in PWS.

Published preclinical and Phase II clinical data provide evidence-backed rationale for DCCR treating hyperphagia in this patient population.

Following are the highlights of the poster presentation: Adverse events with DCCR are consistent with the known profile of diazoxide, with frequency and/or severity reduced with dose titration.

Dosing period of ≥ 10 days at each titration step effectively improved the safety profile.