Analysts start covering NIO

Analyst coverage launches on Chinese electric vehicle stock NIO (NYSE:NIO).
Morgan Stanley is in with an Overweight rating and price target of $8.50.
Goldman Sachs launches coverage at Neutral and a price target of $6.56.
Citi is also at Neutral and assigns a price target of $7.20.
Leading the bull charge is Deutsche Bank, starting Nio off at a Buy rating with a price target of $9.50.
Shares of NIO are down 1.28% in premarket trading to $6.17 vs. the post-IPO range of $5.35 to $13.80.
