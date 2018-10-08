Analysts start covering NIO

Analyst coverage launches on Chinese electric vehicle stock NIO (NYSE:NIO).

Morgan Stanley is in with an Overweight rating and price target of $8.50.

Goldman Sachs launches coverage at Neutral and a price target of $6.56.

Citi is also at Neutral and assigns a price target of $7.20.

Leading the bull charge is Deutsche Bank, starting Nio off at a Buy rating with a price target of $9.50.