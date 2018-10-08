Facebook launches Portal smart speakers with eye on video calls

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has rolled out its smart-speaker entry (its first hardware outside the Oculus VR line) with a pair of devices, each with cameras and mics to emphasize video calling as a key use case.

The Portal and Portal+ releases call to mind flagship smartphone rollouts, with a main device and a significantly bigger one (with a 15.6-inch screen vs. the Portal's 10-inch screen). The Portal is priced at $199 while the Portal+ comes for $349.

The company's taking preorders now and will start shipping early next month.

Shares are down 0.9% premarket.

The devices come with Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa assistant enabled, piggybacking on all the available skills, and users can start a call by saying "Hey Portal, call ..." and the name of a connection via Facebook Messenger. A "Smart Camera" feature uses AI to frame users on the video if they move during the call and

At launch the devices can stream music from Spotify, Pandora and Amazon Music, and video from Facebook Watch -- but no YouTube, Netflix, Hulu or HBO Now, nor Apple Music.

The smart speakers have been awaited as Facebook's challenge to a now-crowding market feature Amazon, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), among others.