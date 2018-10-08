Two analyst takes on Square--one rosy, one not

Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider boosts his price target for Square (NYSE:SQ) to $108 from $77, while BTIG analyst Mark Palmer takes a bearish view on the fintech, saying its new installments product makes it more vulnerable to credit market volatility.

Square -1.0% in premarket trading.

Palmer reiterates his sell rating and price target of $30 and points to Square Installments annual percentage rates of 0%-24% vs. alternative lender Affirm's APR range of 10%-30%.

"We believe this should raise questions about whether SQ will be sufficiently paid for the risk it will take on the program," Palmer writes.

Meanwhile, Goldman sees Square continuing to outperform in the near term and maintaining brisk revenue growth through 2020, according to Bloomberg First Word.

Schneider sees SQ growth about 2.5x faster than PayPal and about 5x faster than merchant acquirers through continued momentum in core payments segment and scaling up software and services.

