Costs spike for Equinor's Martin Linge North Sea project

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) -2.2% pre-market after Norway's latest budget again revises up the estimated cost of developing the Martin Linge oil and gas field in the North Sea, which state-controlled EQNR bought from Total last year, with the start-up delayed until early 2020 from H1 2019.

The field is now expected to cost NOK47B ($5.7B) to develop, up from the NOK41B estimated last year and 59% higher than originally planned in 2012.

Despite the increase, EQNR says it has cut costs for its combined developments on the Norwegian continental shelf by NOK30B crowns compared with original estimates, including a 30% cost reduction alone at its Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 development.