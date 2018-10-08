Takeda Pharmaceuticals presents data analyses for Entyvio in bio-naïve patients for the treatment of UC or CD

Takeda Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:TKPHF) announces the presentation of new long-term efficacy real-world data analyses for Entyvio (vedolizumab) at ACG 2018 in Philadelphia, PA.

Studies of note include a multicentre cohort study of biologic-naïve adults with ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD), two systematic reviews and meta-analyses of treatment persistence and mucosal healing, and a time-trend analysis of Entyvio utilization and outcomes across the U.S.

The retrospective cohort study included 249 patients (UC: 166; CD: 83). At 18 months, 78.6% of UC and 74.8% of CD patients persisted on Entyvio treatment, and at 24 months, 76.9% of UC and 74.8% of CD patients persisted. High rates of treatment persistence (≥75%), clinical response, clinical remission and mucosal healing are observed in bio-naïve Entyvio patients after 18 months.

The abstract featuring a systematic review of treatment persistence showed similar trends in persistence rates.

At 12 months, approx. three-quarters and nearly two-thirds of UC and CD patients, respectively, persisted with Entyvio treatment despite utilization in largely biologic-refractory patients. Higher Entyvio persistence was seen in bio-naïve patients. These results will need to be confirmed with a larger cohort.

26% of CD patients at six months and 37% at 12 months achieved mucosal healing with Entyvio.