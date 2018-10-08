Navios Maritime Acquisition to merge with Navios Maritime Midstream Partners

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA -4.1% ) agrees to merge with Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP -1.4% ).

Under the transaction, each Navios Midstream unitholder will receive 6.292 newly issued Navios Acquisition share; or 1.0 share of a newly issued preferred stock of Navios Acquisition convertible into 5.1 shares.

The transaction reflects a 9.2% premium (based on closing prices on October 5, 2018)

Navios Acquisition also announces 1-for-15 reverse stock split will be effected before the closing of the transaction that is expected to complete by December 2018; the above deal terms exclude the effect of the reverse stock split.