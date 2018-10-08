Wells Fargo takes balanced view on retail

Wells Fargo is taking a cautious view on the retail after a strong run for the sector.

Analyst Ira Boruchow and team point to rising cotton, polyester and down costs, as well as ongoing pressure from freight and wage inflation.

The uptake is that Wells is moving to a "balanced view" on retail from its prior "bullish lean."

For investors looking further down the road - Ulta Salon (NASDAQ:ULTA), Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) and Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) are called out as top ideas by WF.

