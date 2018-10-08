Adamas Pharma's Gocovri shows long-term treatment effect in late-stage Parkinson's study

Final results from a two-year open-label Phase 3 clinical trial, EASE LID 2, evaluating Adamas Pharmaceuticals' (ADMS -3.1% ) GOCOVRI (amantadine) in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) showed a sustained treatment effect. The data were presented at the International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders in Hong Kong.

The treatment benefit was observed in all subgroups, including those who switched to GOCOVRI from placebo or amantadine immediate release and those with uncontrollable dyskinesia after treatment with deep brain stimulation.

Patients receiving GOCOVRI experienced a 35% reduction in dyskinesia and OFF periods from baseline at week 8 that was maintained for up to 100 weeks across all subgroups naïve to GOCOVRI. Over 84% of patients in the treatment group either increased or maintained their levodopa dosage for up to 100 weeks while 30% increased their doses by an average of ~300 mg/day.

The FDA approved GOCOVRI in August 2017.