Thomson Reuters updates funding plans after tender offer

In an update on its substantial issuer bid/tender offer, Thomson Reuters (TRI -0.7% ) laid out more details of its plans for the funding received from the sale of its Financial & Risk business.

Of $10B it expects to return to shareholders, about $6.5B will come through the settlement of the SIB/tender offer expected tomorrow; about $2.5B through a transaction consisting of a cash distribution of $4.45/common share and a reverse split proportional to the cash distribution; and about $1B through share buybacks, $556M of which have been repurchased this year.

About $4B in debt has been repaid since closing the F&R deal, and Thomson Reuters expects to maintain about $2B in cash to fund focused acquisitions (and to use about $1B for F&R deal expenses).

The company also boosted its dividend by $0.02/share annualized.