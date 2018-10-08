Stocks look to extend losing streak amid rising rates

Stocks edge mostly lower, picking up last week's losses alongside the resurgence in U.S. Treasury yields; Nasdaq -0.2% , Dow -0.1% , S&P flat.

The benchmark 10-year yield surged 16 bps last week to 3.23% and the Fed-sensitive two-year yield rose 5 bps to 2.88%, but the bond market is closed today in observance of Columbus Day.

European bourses are broadly lower, with France's CAC -1.1% , Germany's DAX -0.9% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.8% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei is closed for a holiday, while China's Shanghai Composite ends -3.7% after the People's Bank of China announced measures to cut the amount of cash banks can hold as reserves amid the country's trade war with the U.S.

Investors will receive no economic data or earnings today but financial giants J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo will report on Friday to unofficially kick off Q3 earnings season.