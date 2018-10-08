Goldman is said to reduce Marcus lending goal for 2019: Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs Group (GS -0.6% ) is said to be scaling back on its Marcus unit's loan-originations target for next year, taking a more cautious stance on the consumer debt market, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the plans.

Marcus, Goldman's online consumer banking product, is a key part of new CEO David Solomon's plan to fuel revenue growth over the next several years. In less than two years, it's lending more than $4B.

The reduced 2019 plan, based on current market conditions for consumer lending, could still change, the people said. They didn't provide exact figures on the revised plan and a Goldman spokesman declined to comment to Bloomberg.

The Marcus portfolio loss rate stood at about 5%, according to CFO Marty Chavez on Goldman's July earnings call.

