Brown & Brown acquires FNI Management Group

Brown & Brown (BRO) announced that its subsidiary Brown & Brown of Kentucky, Inc., has acquired substantially all of the assets of FNI Management Group.

FNI has annual revenues of ~$1.5M. Howard Brinn and Mike Mitchell, the principals of FNI will become part of the Brown & Brown auto, RV and powersports practice.

“Howard and Mike have a wealth of experience in the automotive dealership market in the greater Chicago area. We believe that their F&I experience will further strengthen our Midwest presence when coupled with Joel Kansanback, Bill Kelly and the recently acquired Automotive Development Group team”, stated Mike Neal, President of Brown & Brown of Kentucky.